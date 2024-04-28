Woman found dead, son arrested in Richmond: IHIT

A woman was found dead in her home in Richmond on Friday and her son was arrested at the scene, police say.

Mounties were sent to a home on the 4900 block of Princeton Avenue at 5 p.m. to conduct a well-being check and found the 71-year-old woman dead, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“Evidence located at scene resulted in members apprehending the victim’s 38-year-old son, who was inside the residence,” it reads. “This is an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.”

No further details were provided.

IHIT is working to “build a timeline of events” and is asking anyone with information to contact investigators by calling 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.