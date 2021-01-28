VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced another 546 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths from the disease on Thursday.

The province has now recorded a total of 66,265 infections and 1,184 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix offered their condolences to "everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic."

B.C.'s number of active cases increased to 4,455, up from 4,299 on Wednesday. That includes 291 patients in hospital, 75 of whom are in intensive care.

The rest of the people who have tested positive for the coronavirus are said to be recovering at home in self-isolation.

Two new health-care facility outbreaks have been declared, at the Bradley Centre and Concord by the Sea, while four others have ended.

Health officials recently noted that the province's number of daily cases has plateaued at around 500, and warned that there could be another spike if residents aren't on their best behaviour.

On Thursday, Henry and Dix stressed the importance of staying apart for upcoming holidays, including Lunar New Year and Family Day. They urged the public not to travel outside their community for non-essential reasons, even for a day trip.

"Any travel beyond your local community, unless it is absolutely essential for work or medical care, is strongly discouraged right now. This is necessary because we know that COVID-19 can travel with us, and we can just as easily bring it back on our return," they said.

"The more people you see and more places you go increase the risk for you, your family and those in the community you may be visiting. Rather, this coming Family Day, make it a day with your family at home. Plan something local and make it special for the people in your household."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.