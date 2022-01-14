Latest COVID-19 modelling coming from B.C. officials on spread of disease
B.C.'s top health officials will release the latest COVID-19 modelling data for the province Friday, the day after hospitalizations reached a new record high.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will release the latest data in a morning news conference.
- CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 11 a.m.
Some COVID-19 data in B.C. has become increasingly unreliable in recent weeks as the province has struggled with its testing capacity. The more reliable PCR tests are being reserved for people who are more at risk for developing serious illness, unvaccinated or doing front-line work. Rapid tests, however, are still difficult for most people to access.
As a result, Henry has previously said the actual number of active COVID-19 cases in the province could be five times higher than the numbers reported daily by the Health Ministry.
More details are also expected to be released about hospitalization rates in the province. Henry has said officials are in the process of conducting a "deep dive" into hospitalization numbers.
Henry said last week that hospitalization numbers include both people who are hospitalized because of severe symptoms from the coronavirus, as well as those who test positive after arriving at hospitals for other reasons, such as people who test positive as part of an acute care outbreak.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
