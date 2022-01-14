B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalization total to jump as province changes reporting system

The B.C. government has announced it's moving to a system of "census hospitalization reporting," meaning that every patient in hospital who tests positive for COVID-19 will be included in daily numbers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new reporting system will result in B.C.'s hospitalization total increasing from Thursday's record high of 534 to around 600.

Census reporting makes no attempt to separate out so-called "incidental" COVID-19 cases, which includes patients who are hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the virus but test positive during routine screening, such as those heading into surgery.

The province described its previous reporting system as "a bit of a composite" of census data and hospitalization lists from its five health authorities. It excluded some patients from the numbers, including those who caught COVID-19 in hospital because of an outbreak and people from out of province.

Going forward, officials said the census total will be released daily, while more detailed breakdowns separating hospitalizations caused by severe COVID-19 illness from incidental cases will be published by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on routine basis, possibly weekly.

As part of a modelling presentation on Friday, Henry presented a breakdown of 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded last month in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 45 per cent of which were incidental.

Of the patients who required hospitalization for COVID-19, the majority had the Delta variant. That included 64 per cent of those hospitalized who didn't need critical care, as well as 78 per cent of those who required critical care or died as a result of the disease. There were no confirmed Omicron cases in the latter group, as the other 22 per cent of patients were not sequenced.

