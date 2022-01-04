Large fire breaks out in Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park

VANCOUVER -

Fire crews were busy Tuesday evening after a large blaze broke out in Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Vancouver that as of 7 p.m., the flames had been extinguished but firefighters were still working to put out any hot spots.

Chief Karen Fry also posted about the fire on Twitter, saying it appeared to have started at an outbuilding near the pitch and putt area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.