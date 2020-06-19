VANCOUVER -- A large crowd is expected to march through the streets of downtown Vancouver Friday to participate in an anti-racism protest.

The Freedom March was scheduled intentionally to fall on “Juneteenth”— the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Demonstrators will meet at 4 p.m. at Jack Poole Plaza and then make their way to Sunset Beach along Thurlow Street and Beach Avenue to hear from speakers.

Two previous anti-racism rallies held in the city were stationary events where protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and Jack Poole Plaza.

Organizers Nova Stevens and Shamika Mitchell told CTV News Tuesday they were anticipating a large turnout, with protesters from as far away as Whistler, Squamish and Kelowna expressing their desire to attend.

“It was important for us to have a march because we had a lot of people from the community voice that opinion, and for us, it's all about the community coming together and all of our voices being heard," Stevens said Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously emphasized public health guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus are still in place and urged those hoping to making a difference to do so in smaller groups.

Stevens and Mitchell said there will be first aid volunteers on scene wearing red, some of whom will be able to take protesters' temperatures, and they will be encouraging people to wear masks and physically distance throughout the event.