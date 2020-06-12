VANCOUVER -- The next anti-racism rally in Vancouver will be a march, organizers say.

The event will start at Jack Poole Plaza at 4 p.m. on June 19, a date chosen intentionally as it commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

"Even though June 19, Juneteenth, is an American-started holiday, we want to show that unity, that (the) Black Lives Matter movement, is not something that is only happening in America but is happening worldwide," Clement Isanganino, spokesperson for Black Vancouver, said. "It's a human rights issue."

Protesters are expected to walk on Thurlow Street before turning on to Beach Avenue towards Sunset Beach. Two previous anti-racism rallies held in the city were stationary events where protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and Jack Poole Plaza to listen to speakers.

Organizers said there were calls for the next event to be a "march in unity."

"Having that ability to write your own signs, and march together, express that, film it, post it, share it, spreading that awareness—people need it," Isanganino said. "This is something that you should not want to be keeping bottled up."

The event, organized by Nova Stevens and Shamika Mitchell with the support of Black Vancouver, is expected to last about four hours. Isanganino says he hopes to have the support of the city, as well as police, to help ensure the safety of everyone who attends.

"We would prefer if the city was there to be with us so that we could all work together to ensure the full and utmost safety of everybody," he said. "People do bring kids to such protests, people sometimes come in wheelchairs, on crutches. We want everyone to be safe."

Vancouver police say they are aware of the upcoming event and have a plan in place "should anything arise."

"Public safety is always undoubtedly our top priority," police said in an emailed statement. "Police will be on scene that day to ensure that continues to be met."

Two people were arrested for assault by Vancouver police at the anti-racism rally on June 5, though officers described them as instigators who got involved in the protest and were not representative of the otherwise peaceful demonstration.

Thousands of protesters turned out at the two previous anti-racism rallies, and health officials encouraged attendees to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously stressed that peaceful demonstration is an important right for British Columbians and urged anyone participating in future protests to wear a mask and physically distance.

When asked Tuesday about the demonstrations, Henry emphasized public health guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus are still in place and urged those hoping to making a difference to do so in smaller groups.

"I am disappointed because I know there are very effective ways for small groups of people to demonstrate these important issues and do it peacefully, and to do it safely," Henry said Tuesday.

She encouraged people to find other ways to protest that did not involve crowded spaces.

"But we are watching carefully, and I will say again, find small, impactful ways where you can stay separate from each other, where you can have your voice heard in a way that's safe, particularly for those people who are more likely to be disadvantaged by this pandemic," she said.

Isanganino said he understands why people may choose not to attend because of concerns about the virus but hopes they still take steps to educate themselves on anti-racism.

"The issue here is people seeing these things happen and having the power to be a part of the change and utilizing their voices and choosing not to say anything. That's the only issue," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jen St. Denis and Kendra Mangione