Man 'precariously hanging in some shrubs' rescued off side of B.C. mountain

A small bush on a ledge appears to have "miraculously" saved the life of a climber who fell down the steep slope of a mountain, according to B.C. search and rescue crews.

On Monday afternoon, Lions Bay Search and Rescue got the call from an injured man on the side of the East Lion, which manager Martin Caldwell describes as a "75-degree rock face with a few bushes on it."

The man had been climbing solo, scrambling with very little gear and without a helmet in terrain that Caldwell says is incredibly risky.

"The exposure is significant. In other words, if you slip, you're likely going to fall to your death," he said.

The man told Caldwell he had lost consciousness, had a gash on his forehead, was in a significant amount of pain and could not move without getting dizzy.

"He was coherent, but nervous and worried," Caldwell says. "He was obviously quite concerned with all of this, and so was I.”