VANCOUVER -- A crowd of thousands turned up for the start of an anti-racism rally in downtown Vancouver on Friday, many wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

The event at Jack Poole Plaza began with a call for attendees to kneel and raise a fist in support of George Floyd, the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked waves of international demonstrations against police violence and systemic racism.

It also comes in the wake of a more local tragedy. Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old woman from the Tlaoquiaht First Nation on Vancouver Island, was shot and killed by police in New Brunswick on Thursday after they were called to perform a wellness check on her.

Organizers stressed the importance of "peace over violence," a message they have repeated this week while a number of downtown businesses boarded up their windows over speculation there could be rioting similar to what has been seen south of the border.

The initial plan for Friday's demonstration was to gather near Trump Tower and march down to the waterfront, but organizers decided it would be safer for the crowd to stay in one place.

There was no hint of violence at last weekend's rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery, which drew an estimated 3,000 people.

Organizer Jacob Callender-Prasad said the show of support was astounding on Sunday, and he expects the gathering Friday to share the same sentiment.

"There's no words that can describe the feelings and emotions that came in when I saw all these people come to a protest," he told CTV News on Wednesday.

Down at Jack Poole Plaza for today’s anti-racism rally. Huge turnout with people still arriving, but so far, things are peaceful and calm. Everyone listening to a series of speakers now. pic.twitter.com/1gp6qhTS5p — Carly Yoshida (@CTVcarlyyoshida) June 5, 2020

"The truth is, we all had a part to play and make this happen. I'm so proud to call myself a Canadian, so proud to call myself a Vancouverite, to call myself a Black Canadian, and seeing our community come together, it was amazing."

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did express concerns that the large gathering could have exposed people to COVID-19, and asked everyone who attended to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

Ahead of Friday's event, she recommended people wear masks and stay physically distanced from one another. She also suggested attendees plan smaller gatherings of around 50 people in different locations to keep the risk of transmission as low as possible.