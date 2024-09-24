Too many delivery cyclists on Vancouver's sidewalks, says petition urging steeper fines

Since moving into Vancouver's West End last year, Todd Clarke claims to have been struck several times by delivery cyclists riding on sidewalks in the neighbourhood.

"I've personally had three collisions just this year alone," said Clarke. "Nothing that knocked me down, but just a rider showing disregard and continuing to go on the sidewalk."

In each instance, Clarke said the cyclist was on an e-bike mounted with a container bearing the logo of an app-based food delivery service.

One incident happened just last month right on busy Davie Street, while Clarke and a friend were out for a stroll after dark. He said a cyclist struck them both on a narrow stretch of sidewalk between Thurlow and Bute.

"Before speeding off, they turned to us and they were screaming at us like we were the problem," Clarke said.

Fed up, he decided to launch a petition calling on the City of Vancouver to increase penalties for "commercial cyclists" who don't stick to the roads. By Tuesday afternoon, he had collected more than 750 signatories, many of whom shared similar experiences.

"I get run off the sidewalk when I'm walking my dog," one wrote. "She has nearly been hit dozens of times."

Under Vancouver's current bylaws, anyone caught cycling on the sidewalk can face a $100 fine – but Clarke believes there is a lack of enforcement, and said reporting scofflaws is difficult if they scoot off immediately.

The City of Vancouver told CTV News cyclists delivering for app-based delivery companies, such as Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes, are required to obtain and display a courier licence, mounted on a plate attached to their bikes.

Getting a licence requires passing a 20-question written exam with a score of 80 per cent or higher, and paying an annual fee.

"Additionally, while operating a courier bicycle, they are required to carry photo ID that includes their name, current address, and date of birth," the city said in a statement.

Increasing fines for couriers specifically is not being "considered at this time," the statement added.

It's unclear how commonly cyclists collide with pedestrians, either now or before the pandemic. Neither the City of Vancouver nor Vancouver Coastal Health could provide data on the crashes.

But the government has been working to improve record-keeping so these types of collisions can be analyzed and mitigation measures can be implemented, according to the city.

"Pedestrian safety is a key priority," the statement added. "We continue to work with Vancouver Coastal Health and other partners to understand collisions on our transportation network and work towards eliminating them."

Clarke reiterated that more enforcement is needed as well – particularly as the days get shorter and the weather gets wetter.

"We're about to have that cloud cover creep in, and the rain, and people are looking down, using umbrellas on the sidewalk," he said.

CTV News reached out to Uber Eats and was told the company expects all cyclists and drivers to adhere to local traffic laws, which is communicated through its “Community Guidelines.”

"We’re deeply committed to road safety,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Anyone who violates these guidelines risks losing their access to the platform, and we encourage anyone who sees unsafe behaviour to report it to us so we can look into it further.”

Skip the Dishes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Earlier this month, the B.C. government increased the minimum wage to $20.88 per hour for some “gig workers,” including those who deliver for app-based delivery services, and imposed new regulations requiring that customer tips go directly to the worker.