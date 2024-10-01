Wayward goat found in East Vancouver came from Langley, police say

The goat found wandering around East Vancouver Friday night is headed home, police say.

Vancouver Police Department officers corralled the animal near East Broadway and St. Catherines St. after receiving "multiple calls" about it beginning around 7:15 p.m.

Video shared with CTV News Vancouver shows the goat trotting down an alley near Kingsway, while another video posted on social media shows it running along a sidewalk.

On Saturday, police said officers found the wayward goat "stuck in a thorn bush" and were able to take it to an officer's "family farm."

The VPD said the BC SPCA had been enlisted to help find the goat's home, as it was unclear where the animal had come from or to whom it belonged.

Asked for an update on Tuesday, the department said the goat's owner had come forward.

"The owner lives in Langley, and reached out to us after finding out that we had located it," said Sgt. Steve Addison in an email to CTV News.

"He has no idea how it made its way to Vancouver, but said it had been missing for a couple days."

The location where the goat was found is approximately 40 kilometres from Langley's western boundary.

Police will be returning the animal to its owner, Addison said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim