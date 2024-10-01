Man charged with murder at large in northern B.C.: RCMP

A young man accused of committing second-degree murder in Mackenzie, B.C., over the weekend remains at large, according to authorities.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Centennial Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning for a report of shots fired, the RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit says.

Mounties say they found a man dead inside the home.

On Tuesday, Drake Matthew Kerr of Mackenzie, who was born in 2003 according to online court records, was charged with second-degree murder.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Mackenzie detachment at 250-997-3288.

The RCMP says there will be an increased police presence in the area for the next “several days.”

“The death appears to be an isolated incident and investigators do not believe there is any potential danger to the public,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information or CCTV video relating to the incident is also asked to contact police.