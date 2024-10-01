VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged with murder at large in northern B.C.: RCMP

    Murder suspect Drake Matthew Kerr is seen in this image handed out by the B.C. RCMP. Murder suspect Drake Matthew Kerr is seen in this image handed out by the B.C. RCMP.
    Share

    A young man accused of committing second-degree murder in Mackenzie, B.C., over the weekend remains at large, according to authorities.

    Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Centennial Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning for a report of shots fired, the RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit says.

    Mounties say they found a man dead inside the home.

    On Tuesday, Drake Matthew Kerr of Mackenzie, who was born in 2003 according to online court records, was charged with second-degree murder.

    A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Mackenzie detachment at 250-997-3288.

    The RCMP says there will be an increased police presence in the area for the next “several days.”

    “The death appears to be an isolated incident and investigators do not believe there is any potential danger to the public,” police wrote in a news release.

    Anyone with information or CCTV video relating to the incident is also asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News