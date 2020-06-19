VANCOUVER -- A large crowd has gathered for an anti-racism march through downtown Vancouver.

The Freedom March was scheduled intentionally to fall on “Juneteenth”— the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Demonstrators began gathering at Jack Poole Plaza before 4 p.m. and planned to depart at 4:30 p.m. They actually left the plaza closer to 5 p.m., after hearing from organizers and from the Butterflies in Spirit, a group that raises awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women through dance.

The Butterflies in Spirit share the Women’s Warrior Song. The #FreedomMarch is now going to https://t.co/D5UBeC0Fp1 will weave through #Vancouver and end at #Sunsetbeach . pic.twitter.com/CmSvaX1iul — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) June 19, 2020

The protesters were scheduled to make their way to Sunset Beach along Thurlow Street and Beach Avenue to hear from speakers.

As they walked, they chanted the name of George Floyd, the Black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked weeks of protests across North America and around the world. The marchers also chanted "I can't breathe," and "no justice, no peace."

“This is not a parade. We are not here to have fun. We are here to learn.” #JUNETEENTH2020 #vancouver pic.twitter.com/7nTx7fXJRj — Angela Jung 鄭穎君 (@AngelaJungCTV) June 20, 2020

Two previous anti-racism rallies held in the city were stationary events where protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and Jack Poole Plaza to listen to speakers.

In photos posted to social media at the start of the event, the crowd appeared significantly smaller than the estimated 5,000 to 10,000 who gathered for the previous rally at Jack Poole Plaza on June 5.

People gathering at Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza for the #freedommarchvancouver on #JUNETEENTH2020 pic.twitter.com/7W7kQQovkZ — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) June 19, 2020

By the time the march began, the crowd had grown considerably, though there was no official estimate of its size as of 5:15 p.m.

Organizers Nova Stevens and Shamika Mitchell told CTV News Tuesday they were anticipating a large turnout, with protesters from as far away as Whistler, Squamish and Kelowna expressing their desire to attend.

“It was important for us to have a march because we had a lot of people from the community voice that opinion, and for us, it's all about the community coming together and all of our voices being heard," Stevens said Tuesday.

Before the start of Friday's march, Stevens said it was time to speak out against racism in B.C.

"The question is why not? And also, why did we wait so long? I find that often we wait for someone else to take action, but you, you too can change," Stevens said. "I think that we forget that the most powerful weapon that we all possess is our voice."

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously emphasized public health guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus are still in place and urged those hoping to making a difference to do so in smaller groups.

Stevens and Mitchell said there will be first aid volunteers on scene wearing red, some of whom will be able to take protesters' temperatures, and they will be encouraging people to wear masks and physically distance throughout the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated