Advertisement
Langley crash: 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after driver goes off road, into ditch
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 6:59AM PDT
A toddler was airlifted to hospital on June 23, 2021, after a car crash in Langley.
Share:
VANCOUVER -- A two-year-old was airlifted to hospital Wednesday after a single-vehicle collision in Langley.
Langley RCMP told CTV News Vancouver officers were called at about 8:40 p.m. about a crash on 56A Avenue between 216th and 224th streets.
According to the RCMP, a driver heading east went off the road in that area, into a ditch and hit a culvert.
The driver and the toddler were the only people in the car. Mounties said the driver only had minor injuries and wouldn't confirm the two-year-old's condition.
The cause of the crash was unknown and a section of 56th Avenue was closed while an investigation was underway.