Langara College's T building is once again open to students and staff after being closed over a month after an alleged arson.

This morning an Indigenous blessing was held by the school's elder in residence, welcoming students, staff, faculty and the public back to the facility.

A listing on Langara's events calendar said the reopening included a chance to will tickets to a concert or a gift card, and free pie.

The building was evacuated April 1 when a fire broke out in the building, damaging some classrooms and offices.

Officials say they uncovered "incendiary devices" at the scene on West 49th Avenue and charged Nasradin Ali with arson-related offences.

The 23-year-old was a student at Langara and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

While students were welcomed back inside, workers can still be seen finishing up repairs in offices of the T Building.