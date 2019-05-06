Langara College building reopens a month after alleged arson
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 8:06AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, May 6, 2019 1:05PM PDT
Langara College's T building is once again open to students and staff after being closed over a month after an alleged arson.
This morning an Indigenous blessing was held by the school's elder in residence, welcoming students, staff, faculty and the public back to the facility.
A listing on Langara's events calendar said the reopening included a chance to will tickets to a concert or a gift card, and free pie.
The building was evacuated April 1 when a fire broke out in the building, damaging some classrooms and offices.
Officials say they uncovered "incendiary devices" at the scene on West 49th Avenue and charged Nasradin Ali with arson-related offences.
The 23-year-old was a student at Langara and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
While students were welcomed back inside, workers can still be seen finishing up repairs in offices of the T Building.