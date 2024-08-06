Landslide shuts down highway north of Pemberton, B.C.

A landslide shut down a large stretch of highway north of Pemberton, B.C., Monday night.

Images from social media show a car stuck in the mud on Highway 99 just north of Duffy Lake.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed between Rancheree Road and Seton Lake Road – a nearly 83-kilometre stretch between Pemberton and Lillooet.

A geotechnical assessment is underway, DriveBC said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Lillooet area on Monday afternoon, saying conditions were "favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms" capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

This is not the first time a landslide has closed this stretch of Highway 99 in recent years.

During the atmospheric rivers that struck the province in November 2021, at least four people died in a mudslide that ripped through the area.

The highway remained closed Tuesday morning, with officials saying the next update would be available at 11 a.m.