Four bodies now recovered from site of Highway 99 mudslide, B.C. coroner confirms

The bodies of four people have now been recovered from the scene of Monday's mudslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet, B.C., coroners confirmed Saturday.

The first victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was located on the day of the slide, which sent trees and debris spilling across the highway, blocking the last remaining route connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of the province during this week's monstrous storm.

Three men have been found dead since.

The B.C. Coroners Service said search and rescue crews recovered one body on Wednesday, and two more on Thursday.

In a statement, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe offered "heartfelt condolences to the families who are now grieving the sudden and unexpected death of their loved one, and to the family of the missing person we have so far been unable to locate."

The B.C. RCMP confirmed the three men were all among those confirmed missing in the aftermath of the slide. Their names have not been released, but Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said their next of kin have been notified.

Efforts to locate a fifth missing person continued through Friday, with a joint effort of search and rescue crews from Pemberton and Lilloeet that included the use of a police service dog, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities confirmed Saturday that the search has been suspended.

"All current search efforts have been exhausted and discussions are underway as to how and when, best to proceed," Shoihet said in a news release.

"The area remains closed to motorists and there is no timeline with respect to when the roadway may be open."