2 women, 1 man charged in B.C. drug trafficking investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that stretched from B.C.'s Lower Mainland to the Northern Interior.

Authorities said the charges stem from targeted enforcement by the Prince George RCMP's Street Crew Unit throughout the summer and fall of 2023.

Officers ultimately executed search warrants at homes in both Prince George and Langley, seizing a haul of illicit drugs, according to the RCMP.

"This investigation clearly demonstrated that the local drug traffickers are being supported by drug lines out of the Lower Mainland with ties to the B.C. gang conflict," Sgt. Dan Morris of the Street Crew Unit said in a statement.

"We are confident this will send a message to these organized crime groups that there are consequences to importing fentanyl and other hard drugs into Prince George."

Authorities previously said the search warrants resulted in the seizure of 1.5 kilograms of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl, plus thousands of hydromorphone and oxycodone pills.

Christine Melodie Poitras, Maria Evangilia Nikolov, and Lucas Benjamin Thiessen have since been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, participating in a criminal organization, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Thiessen is also facing one count of instructing to commit a criminal organization offence.

The RCMP said Thiessien remains in custody, while Poitras and Nikolov have been released into their communities under court-ordered conditions.