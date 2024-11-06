Labour dispute at B.C. ports holding up $800M in goods daily, business council says

The Business Council of B.C. is urging the federal government to intervene in the labour dispute underway at the province’s ports, which is holding up hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of goods per day.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association launched a lockout against some 700 foremen on Monday, hours after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 began strike activity.

The BCBC, which represents more than 200 of the province’s largest employers, said the port operations are “vital” to Canada’s economy.

"What people don't understand is the long-term consequences, where Canada is now not seen as a reliable place to do business,” said Laura Jones, president and CEO of the council.

“People start taking their business elsewhere. So what does that mean? That means fewer job opportunities.”

She acknowledged the complexities of labour negotiations and the importance of reaching a fair deal, but said the dispute has been disrupting the flow of $800 million in goods daily.

“We now call on the federal government to intervene and use all available tools to reach a swift settlement,” Jones said.

ILWU Local 514 hasn’t spoken with media since the job action began. The BCMEA said talks have not resumed since the lockout started either.

The employer called its most recent offer, put forward last week, “final” – and said while the offer remains on the table, that could change as the shutdown continues.

With files from the Canadian Press