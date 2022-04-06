'L' driver with expired licence caught going 141 km/h in 70 km/h zone: Abbotsford police

A driver caught zooming through B.C.'s Fraser Valley last week at double the posted speed limit of 70 km/h was a learner with an expired licence.

Abbotsford police said a traffic officer clocked the 21-year-old "L" driver going 141 km/h down Sumas Way on March 28. After pulling the young man over, the officer realized he was also driving without a qualified supervisor, as required under B.C. law.

Police impounded the driver's SUV and issued him $868 worth of tickets.

Const. Paul Walker urged anyone who gets behind the wheel to take road safety seriously.

"Too many young drivers die in preventable crashes every year, devastating families and communities," Walker said in a statement.

"We're asking everyone, not just young drivers, to obey the rules of the road to ensure that we all get home safe."

Learning drivers are required to display an "L" sign on the back of their vehicle and travel with someone who is 25 or older and holds a valid Class 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 licence. Learners are also required to have zero alcohol or drugs in their system while driving.