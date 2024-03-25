King George SkyTrain station to close for 6 weeks: TransLink

Surrey's King Seorge SkyTrain station will be closing for six weeks starting next month, according to TransLink.

The transit provider said the complete closure will begin on Saturday, April 27.

"During this time, there will be no SkyTrain service to or from King George Station. The Expo Line in Surrey will temporarily end at Surrey Central Station," the transit provider said in a statement Monday.

Buses that usually stop at King George station will continue to do so, while buses that usually end at the station will proceed to Surrey Central. On weekday mornings between 6 and 9 a.m., additional buses will be added and will run every 15 minutes between King George and Surrey Central stations.

"Customers who normally travel on SkyTrain between King George and Surrey Central stations should build in 15 minutes of extra travel time," the information bulletin also said.

The closure is necessary according to TransLink, to complete upgrades to the station's infrastructure and perform "essential maintenance work."

In 2021, King George was one of 10 busiest SkyTrain stations in the region. It saw an average of 9,000 riders on weekdays, 6,000 on Saturday and 5,000 on Sundays and holidays.