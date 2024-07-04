Khatsahlano Street Party, VSO at Sunset Beach and more events in Vancouver this weekend

A free concert by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, a massive west side block party and a celebration of Latin American culture are among the many events to check out in Vancouver this weekend.

Here are several options to consider if you're looking for something to do instead of – or in addition to – seeing the Rolling Stones at BC Place.

Symphony at Sunset

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra is once again partnering with the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation for "Symphony at Sunset," a free, open-air concert at Sunset Beach.

This year, concert-goers will be treated to recognizable music from hit films, including Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, E.T. and more, as well as a selection of classical favourites.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The full program is available on the VSO website.

Khatsahlano Street Party

Billed as "Vancouver's largest free music and arts festival," the Khatsahlano Street Party will be taking over West 4th Avenue between Burrard and Macdonald streets on Saturday.

More than 50 local musicians, as well as artisans and street performers, will take to multiple stages along the 10-block stretch.

Organizers also promise a wide variety of food options, bustling patios, giveaways, special activities and licensed beer gardens. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m.

Chinatown variety show

Chinatown Together will host a "Chinatown Variety Show Extravaganza" at Dr. Sun Yat Sen memorial courtyard on Sunday.

The free event will feature performances by community members, as well as games, prizes and snacks. The show is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and more information is available online.

Tour de Concord and bike festival

Cycling enthusiasts will want to make their way to Concord Pacific Place on Sunday for the competitive Tour de Concord races or – if competition isn't their thing – the free bike festival that will accompany it.

Events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the men's pro race concluding the competition at 2 p.m.

The bike festival will include vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and free bike safety checks and tune-ups. There will also be a kids' zone with bike and helmet decorating, obstacle courses and games. More information can be found on the Tour de Concord website.

Carnaval del Sol

Vancouver's Latin American cultural festival, Carnaval del Sol, returns this weekend with dozens of performers scheduled to take the stage at Jonathan Rogers Park, located at 110 W. 7th Ave.

The event kicks off with an opening night party Friday at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday performances begin at 11 a.m. each day.

The festival also features a variety of "plazas" with food, drinks and activities. Ticket information and additional details can be found on the Carnaval del Sol website.

Metropolis at Metrotown Night Market

Drawing inspiration from the same Asian market traditions as the well-known Richmond Night Market, Metropolis at Metrotown is hosting a night market of its own this weekend.

The first-ever Night Market at the MET will be open Thursday through Sunday this weekend, offering live music, face painting, street performers, a free photo booth and a variety of food and craft vendors.

The market will take place at Metrotown's South Plaza, by the dolphin pond facing Metrotown SkyTrain station. Hours vary by night, and more information on participating vendors can be found on the mall's website.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren