Kelowna man gets 60-day sentence for North Vancouver break-ins

A Kelowna man has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for a series of break-ins that happened in North Vancouver last year.

Curtis David Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of breaking and entering and was sentenced earlier this month, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The offences took place at apartment and condominium buildings along North Vancouver's Lonsdale Avenue corridor in August 2022, Mounties said, adding that the suspects targeted mail rooms and storage lockers in the buildings.

Investigators worked with Kelowna RCMP to identify Smith as the man believed to have been responsible for all four incidents.

Smith received a 60-day custodial sentence, plus one year of probation, police said.

"This investigation is the latest in a series of police actions aimed at reducing property crimes in North Vancouver," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.