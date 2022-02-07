Keep your car from getting stolen

Blame the pandemic for something else: An increase in car thefts nationwide. The economic downturn and public safety limitations could be contributing factors. The best defense against theft is a good offense, which starts in your own driveway.

Équité Association, an insurance industry funded group dedicated to reducing insurance fraud and crime, says that nationally there has been an uptick in car thefts during the pandemic.

In B.C., the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia reports the five-year average of car thefts is about 84 hundred vehicles stolen per year.

WHAT CAN YOU DO ABOUT IT?

Consumer Reports says taking some small steps can make your car less of a target.

Simply having a light that turns on automatically if anyone approaches your garage can be effective in scaring away potential thieves.

That also means finding a spot in a well-lit area when you park on the street.

And you may want to consider a security camera or a well-positioned video doorbell.

Consumer Reports says that anti-theft devices work and that having one may save you as much as 15 per cent on your auto insurance.

You can also have a professional install an aftermarket alarm system, which often includes a blinking red light.

Those big clunky steering wheel locks? The police say they work because they make your car look harder to steal.

The obvious tip bears repeating: Remove the car keys and lock the doors. If you leave the keys or your key fob in the vehicle and it’s unlocked, it’s an open invitation.

Consumer Reports says that a GPS tracker won’t prevent theft but can help find your car if it’s stolen. Some basic aftermarket devices plug right into your vehicle’s computer port, and many recent cars come with services like OnStar.

TOP 10 VEHICLES STOLEN IN CANADA IN 2021

Older model vehicles are the hottest ticket for thieves and pickup trucks top the list of the 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada.

Starting with the Ford series of pickup trucks, Honda CR Vs sneak in at second, followed by Chevrolet pickups and Dodge Ram series. And then you see a variety of Sedans. Lexus, Honda Civics – throw in an SUV, the Toyota Highlander, Chrysler vans, Toyota Corollas and Honda Accords.

With files from Consumer Reports