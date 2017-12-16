

CTV Vancouver





Actress Kate Winslet is putting her favourite Metro Vancouver eateries in the spotlight once again.

She was spotted at Maenam this week, a popular Thai restaurant in Kitsilano. The restaurant posted a photo to its Instagram page of Winslet sitting with one of Maenam's owners Kate Auewattanakorn.

Winslet first discovered Maenam while filming The Mountain Between Us last winter.

She's expressed her love for restaurants in Metro Vancouver before—posing for a photo in a Honey's Doughnuts T-shirt earlier this month.

There's no word yet on what project Winslet is in town for this year.