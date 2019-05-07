A B.C. woman says she feels "bulldozed" after realizing a clothing line co-owned by a member of the Kardashian family is selling shirts with her slogan on them.

The North Vancouver store owner says she was dismayed to find clothing with the slogan "Strong as a mother" for sale through Good American, a line launched by Khloe Kardashian in 2016.

Tamara Komuniecki, who runs the Delish General Store in North Vancouver, says she owns the Canadian rights to produce clothing with that slogan.

"So many of those women say, 'You know what? I'll back off. I'll do something else. There's enough out there to do,'" Komuniecki told CTV News Vancouver Monday.

"For these guys to do it, I just think it's really dirty pool because they have such a big budget, such a big team. For them to just kind of bulldoze over the little people and take it for their own, it's just absolutely not right."

Komuniecki's T-shirt sells online for $36, Good American version retails for $77.61 Canadian.

CTV News has reached out to the company for comment.