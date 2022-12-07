Kamloops controversy: Mayor says he abruptly left meeting due to conflict with non-profit

Within the first minute of Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Kamloops, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson announced he wouldn’t be able to participle, citing a conflict of interest.

According to Castanet Kamloops, Hamer-Jackson went home and watched the meeting online.

“I’m surprised he didn’t give a broader explanation both to council and the city,” said Coun. Katie Neustaeter. “I believe that we are elected with the expectation that we’ll be transparent, whether that’s about conflicts or any other business that we’re taking on.”

Speaking to CTV News via Zoom, Hamer-Jackson says he recused himself primarily because he claimed to have a conflict arising from a city staff report that was on the agenda.

That report outlines progress on motions from 2021 and 2022 "regarding health services, social housing, and safety and security concerns," according to its summary. The report includes a brief section on funding of various initiatives in the city provided through the Union of BC Municipalities Strengthening Communities’ Services Program.

Among the recipients of funding is ASK Wellness, a non-profit that Hamer-Jackson told CTV News he is currently in a dispute with over allegations of defamation. No claims have been filed in court, but lawyers have exchanged letters.

“I would’ve preferred for that 26 pages to not be on the agenda at that time,” said Hamer-Jackson. “Because, I still got this letter looming over me. I’m just looking for action or retraction, you know?”

Neustaeter believes the mayor could have simply recused himself for that specific report. Adding that the ASK Wellness Society wasn’t the focus of the report.

“That was a very small element,” said Neustaeter. “Whether they were even mentioned by name was so insignificant that I don’t recall whether they were specifically named.”

Hamer-Jackson also told CTV News he was disappointed that councillors conducting a closed-door meeting prior to the council meeting that he walked out of.

Neustaeter wouldn’t reveal what the closed-door meeting was regarding, but says the city council agenda wasn’t the focus.