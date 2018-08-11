

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the City of Burnaby an injunction forcing protesters to dismantle their camp outside a Trans Mountain pipeline terminal.

Justice Geoffrey Gomery says the focus of the site known as Camp Cloud has shifted from protesting the pipeline expansion to blocking the right of way and making members of the public feel unwelcome.

Camp Cloud has grown since November from a single trailer to include a two-storey wooden structure, a cabin, an outdoor shower, more than a dozen tents and multiple vehicles and trailers.

Gomery says one protester threatened to "drop kick" and "kill" a fire official and protesters also chased away an official from the parks department.

The judge ruled that all structures, shelters, vehicles and a sacred fire must be removed from the camp within 48 hours of the order, which was issued yesterday afternoon.

No one represented the protesters in court, but Camp Cloud spokeswoman Kwitsel Tatel says putting out the sacred fire or removing the buildings would violate free expression and deeply held Indigenous beliefs.