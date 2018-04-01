

CTV Vancouver





Frustrations are running high around Kinder Morgan's Burnaby facility among protesters and residents alike.

While demonstrators camped out near the facility gates want Kinder Morgan to halt construction on its pipeline expansion project, the increased police presence and frequent road closures have neighbors fed up.

About a half-dozen tents, part of what protesters call Camp Cloud, still line the side of the road at Shellmont Street and Underhill Avenue. Robert Buchko, who lives near the site, said he's had enough.

"This cannot carry on," he told CTV News.

When 5,000 protesters took to Burnaby's streets to rally against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in March, dozens of residents including Buchko were stopped at police barricades for hours.

"He said sir, you can't get through to home. There are protesters here," Buchko recounted.

In the weeks since, RCMP officers have been on scene every few days making arrests, including taking MPs Elizabeth May and Kennedy Stewart into custody. Each time, police block roads with little notice.

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan, however, said some of the blame for the inconvenience rests with the energy infrastructure company and the government that approved its controversial pipeline plan.

"The protests … are being done in a way that doesn't necessarily recognize the authority of the city," he said in council on Monday. "But then again … the federal government doesn't recognize the authority of the city either."

Corrigan, who has worked to block the pipeline expansion, also says the city will not be paying the additional policing costs. That's something Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says approaches political interference.

"I think that the mayor of Burnaby is stumbling into some pretty irresponsible areas," she said Monday in St. Albert, Alta.

Kinder Morgan expects the $7.4 billion project to be completed by Dec. 2019, but constant delays are putting that timeline in jeopardy. Protesters have vowed they will continue to fight the project, no matter the cost and disruption.

"I have nothing wrong with the protesters protesting, that's their right.And, God bless them, it's important," Buchko said. "But they should not have precedent over the residents."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith