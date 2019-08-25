

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Police and mall security evacuated a busy mall in Surrey Sunday afternoon, leaving shoppers wondering what was going on.

Vincent Benjamin was one of the people evacuated. He told CTV News Vancouver officials did not explain the reason for the evacuation.

Benjamin said people were asked to evacuate calmly. There was no running or shouting, he said.

He said RCMP did not explain the reason for the evacuation when telling people to leave the building. Mall security said there was an "unknown security issue," he said.

Around 5:45 p.m. -- 15 minutes before the mall's scheduled closing time on Sundays -- people were being allowed back into the building.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to both Surrey RCMP and Central City mall for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.