'It's overwhelming': One missing, desperation setting in for B.C. residents displaced by shattered Highway 8

Vancouver -

A mental health crisis is growing alongside the humanitarian disaster in an area of British Columbia so hard-hit by floodwaters, one woman is missing, homes have been swept away and the only highway is shattered in more than a dozen pieces.

Floodwaters forced residents of the Nicola River valley, which is served by the Merritt-Spences Bridge Highway (also known as Highway 8), from their homes last week. Mounties now say one person didn’t make it out in time.

“Lillooet RCMP is investigating a report of a missing woman, who did not refuse but was unable to evacuate from a home on Highway 8, on Nov. 16, prior to it being washed away,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, who added the woman’s family does not want her publicly identified.

“The flooding situation has made it difficult for family to get to a position where all close family can be notified and while every effort is being made, there are some extenuating circumstances which are making it impossible.”

On Tuesday, the transportation minister revealed that Highway 8 is “significantly damaged” with 18 sections impacted and bridges either heavily damaged or gone altogether and evacuees unable to tend to their homes or livelihoods.

DISPLACED RESIDENTS FEELING DESPERATE

"Everyone left with just the clothes on their back, it's an overwhelming situation,” said Steven Rice, director of Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country).

“Everybody's hurting pretty bad, there's certainly no support there, it would be nice to have someone from the mental health world come to Spences Bridge and have an office time for a day or two.”

Rice explained that many people living in that valley are farmers or ranchers, some of whom retired to the area to build their dream home or hobby farms, and now find themselves uncertain what remains.

“All our canning is in the middle of our living room, we've got -20 C winters here we've got no BC Hydro, we have no phone lines, we have nothing,” he said. “We can't access our farms, we have to be helicoptered in to try and winterize.”

This is a developing story. More to come.