'It's like losing a member of the family': Kitsilano Showboat fire under investigation by Vancouver police

The investigation into a fire that severely damaged the Kitsilano Showboat, a historic outdoor amphitheatre, early Saturday is now being assisted by the Vancouver Police Department, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Sunday.

The blaze devastated the beloved volunteer-run theatre just after midnight Saturday, and its cause is still unknown.

24 firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to stop the fire quickly. While there were no human injuries, the theatre suffered significant fire and water damage.

“We lost about 80 years of memories,” Barry Leinbach, president of the Kitsilano Showboat Society said in an interview with CTV News. “For the Showboat Society, our losses are all of our infrastructure, like our sound equipment, pianos, tables and chairs, everything we needed to bring shows to the people of Vancouver. So we are reeling from major losses.”

The Kitsilano Showboat Society has been bringing free entertainment to patrons at Kits beach since 1935, this summer being their 88th season.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the cost of the theatre’s lost equipment. Leinbach said the building itself is insured through the Vancouver Park Board, who will likely help with the cost of the structural damage.

“I’ve been amazed by the outpouring of grief, sentiment, memories and everything that I’ve seen,” Leinbach continued. “It’s like losing a member of the family. It meant so much to so many people that it was hard for me to look at it.”

The fundraiser has already raised $7,500 out of a $50,000 goal.

“We need to move forward, we need to recover, and I know with the support of the community we’ll do that,” Leinbach said.