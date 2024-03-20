‘It’s heartbreaking’: Specialist for children with clubfoot leaving Metro Vancouver clinic

A Metro Vancouver mother is calling on Fraser Health to make sure her toddler gets the treatment he desperately needs, following an announcement his specialist will be leaving.

Ashley Fuchs recently found out her two and a half year old’s doctor – Dr. Magdalena Tarchala, a paediatric orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon – will no longer be working at the clinic at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Fuchs son, Layton, was born with clubfoot, a condition that causes the feet to be turned inward. Layton had his first cast at only 10 days old and continues to wear specially made boots nightly.

Fuchs said she’s worried Tarchala’s departure will leave Layton’s care in limbo.

“It’s heartbreaking.” Fuchs said. “I get quite emotional about it every time that I think about what we are going to do.”

'I'm really nervous'

Fuchs said dozens of families are now in the same situation as her – only finding out about the decision through other parents and the clinic they attend.

“I worry that if we can’t find a provider, that he’s not going to be able to continue with the amazing progress he’s doing,” Fuchs said.

Getting Layton care hasn’t been easy for the family. At six weeks old, his first specialist retired and the family had to wait months while Fraser Health found a replacement.

Now that another pediatric orthopedic surgeon is leaving, Fuchs said she doesn’t know what to do.

"I’m really nervous and overwhelmed and angry because Fraser Health hasn’t followed through with us,” she said. “They haven’t followed through with my child’s care and now we’re in the same boat as we were two years ago, basically with no doctor and no one to treat our child."

Fraser Health working to recruit

In a statement to CTV News, Fraser Health said it is “committed to ensuring all children in our region who need access to pediatric orthopedic care have access to the services they need when they need them.”

Fraser Health said its physician recruitment team is actively working to hire a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with an expected start date of July 1, 2024. In the meantime, Fraser Health clinics will continue through the end of June with the assistance of a locum physician.

If specialist case care is required, Fraser Health said it will work with BC Children’s Hospital to provide that care.

Fuchs said she’s willing to travel to the U.S. or other provinces to make sure her son gets the help he needs. Layton's last appointment with his doctor is next week.

“After that, what are we going to do?” she said. “Who's going to take care of him? He needs to be seen again in six months so who will that doctor be?”