‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver

This screen grab from a video posted to TikTok shows a man who was reportedly kicked out of a concert at Vancouver's Rogers Arena because he refused to stop dancing in the aisles. (credit: TikTok/@andreaaamonti) This screen grab from a video posted to TikTok shows a man who was reportedly kicked out of a concert at Vancouver's Rogers Arena because he refused to stop dancing in the aisles. (credit: TikTok/@andreaaamonti)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener