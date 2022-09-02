Is this your ring? RCMP says piece of jewelry remains unclaimed after more than 4 months

A piece of jewelry turned into Surrey police this spring has remained unclaimed for more than four months.

Mounties say a gold Cartier ring with a flush-set diamond was turned in to the Newton station on April 24. The person who turned it in said the ring was found on King George Boulevard, south of 72 Avenue.

"To this day, no one has claimed the ring," police said in a statement Thursday.

The ring has an inscription on the inside, which the owner will need to provide details on to prove it's theirs.

Anyone who thinks the ring is theirs should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.