Intoxicated cliff-jumper rescued from Lynn Canyon days after swimmer's death

A young man had to be rescued from North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park over the weekend after going cliff-jumping while intoxicated – days after another swimmer died at the popular outdoor destination.

The latest incident prompted another warning from District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue for visitors to exercise caution while cooling off from the summer heat.

"Drinking and doing activities like cliff-jumping is not acceptable," said Deputy Chief Chris Byrom. "It's not a smart move, at all."

Authorities said the intoxicated swimmer – a man in his early 20s – was unable to get out of the water after his dive, prompting a call to firefighters to prepare for a possible swiftwater rescue.

Park rangers were ultimately able to rescue the swimmer on their own, Byrom said.

"The park rangers on scene did a fantastic job bringing the individual back to shore," he said, adding that the young man was assessed at the scene then transported to hospital for additional examination.

On Wednesday, another swimmer – also a man in his 20s – died after diving from Twin Falls. Authorities said the victim was not an experienced swimmer, and spent 30 minutes underwater before rescuers were able to reach him.

Byrom said emergency responders were called to Lynn Canyon several times over the weekend, and urged visitors to heed signs and act responsibly. He also stressed that drinking alcohol is not allowed in the park.

"It's a very family oriented place," Byrom said. "We want to promote a safe environment for people to go and enjoy themselves in these conditions."

Since 1990, dozens of deaths have been reported at the hiking and swimming destination, according to firefighters.