Influx of orphaned ducklings admitted to B.C. wildlife rescue hospital over the weekend
Concerns are being raised over the care of orphaned ducklings in Metro Vancouver after more than a dozen were brought into a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Burnaby over the weekend.
The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC believes cooler temperatures across the Lower Mainland earlier this spring delayed breeding season and is bracing for an uptick in admissions, according to a statement released Wednesday.
“Usually, we’d have had 30 or 40 ducklings in care by this time of the year. At the start of last week we only had four,” wrote Kimberly Stephens, manager of the Wildlife Rescue Hospital.
Speaking later to CTV News, Stephens said that the hospital has cared for 16 ducklings so far this year—with 15 currently in the hospital.
“We usually see a few hundred every baby season, which is starting later, so we’re expecting to see a continuing uptick,” she said.
Ducklings are brought into the WRA when they are separated from their packs, which Stephens says usually consists of 13 to 14 birds.
“If someone sees one or two birds, it’s likely they’ve been orphaned, so that’s when people should call Wildlife Rescue,” she said.
At that point, the team will ask the callers some questions to determine what the best plan is and whether the duckling requires a rescue. If the ducklings are with a group, Stephens says people should leave them alone.
The orphaned birds stay in the WRA’s care for six to eight weeks, with the treatment for each duckling totalling $300, according to Stephens.
Between the WRA’s hospital and various programs, 10 staff are tasked with caring for a variety of wildlife.
Stephens says two baby Steller’s Jays and a European Starling are also being rehabilitated by the organization.
“We always want to remind people that we are completely funded by private donations—we do look to the public to help up care for these injured wildlife,” Stephens said.
Donations can be made online, and any funds given to the WRA will be matched through the end of May.
