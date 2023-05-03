Influx of orphaned ducklings admitted to B.C. wildlife rescue hospital over the weekend

One of more than a dozen of the orphaned ducklings that were admitted the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC over the weekend. (WRA) One of more than a dozen of the orphaned ducklings that were admitted the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC over the weekend. (WRA)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener