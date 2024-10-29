VANCOUVER
    • CTV News Vancouver reporter wins prestigious Jack Webster Award

    CTV News Vancouver reporter Penny Daflos was honoured with one of the most prestigious awards in B.C. journalism Monday night.

    She took home the Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Health Reporting, recognizing her series of stories revealing the cracks in B.C.’s struggling health-care system—and officials’ efforts to conceal them from the public.

    Daflos’ stories covered B.C. emergency room nurses who were directed to call 911 when there were no doctors on shift; the staggering number of patients leaving Lower Mainland hospitals without being seen; cancer screenings being quietly outsourced to the U.S.; and doctors being offered hefty bonuses to cover unfilled shifts.

    “I have been so fortunate that so many people have trusted me with their stories and their experiences,” she told ceremony attendees upon receiving the award.

    CTV News Vancouver was also nominated for Best News Reporting of the Year for its coverage of B.C.’s devastating 2023 wildfire season.

     

