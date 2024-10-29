'Heartbreaking': B.C. rescuers free injured, malnourished sea lion from fishing net

Rescuers with the Vancouver Aquarium freed a sea lion last week from what they say was one of the worst entanglements they’ve ever encountered.

The adult male California sea lion was first spotted Oct. 20 in the Race Rocks Ecological Reserve in the Strait of Juan de Fuca and was rescued last Tuesday.

It had a gillnet wrapped tightly around its muzzle, neck and inside its mouth, which severely injured the animal and prevented it from eating, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says.

“Just 48 hours after the initial sighting, a plan was in place to save the animal, whose health was quickly deteriorating due to malnutrition and the severity of the entanglement,” reads a media release about the rescue issued Tuesday.

The VAMMR’s head veterinarian Dr. Martin Haulena first sedated the sea lion using a dart, and then a drone tracked its movements so the team could approach it in a boat.

Rescuers had to use surgical scissors to remove the netting, and the process took an hour and 15 minutes, VAMMR says.

“Even for seasoned rescuers, seeing the extent of this animal’s suffering was distressing. The net was so tight and embedded so deep into his neck, and his mouth was completely wrapped shut. The sea lion hadn’t been able to eat for what could have been weeks or even months. We knew we had to act fast,” said senior manager Lindsaye Akhurst in the release. “This was one of the most heartbreaking, but rewarding rescues I’ve been a part of.”

After the fishing debris was removed and the team gave the sea lion antibiotics and painkillers, it swam away and was later seen sitting on a rock, showing signs of recovery.

“We are so grateful that the coordination between VAMMR, (Fisheries and Oceans Canada), BC Parks, and Pearson College allowed us to respond quickly and give this animal a chance,” Haulena said.

“Rescues like this highlight the ongoing problem of marine debris. While we’re grateful this sea lion is recovering, we need to focus on stopping these entanglements from happening in the first place. These complex operations require trained marine veterinary professionals, but prevention is the ultimate goal.”