Inflation, supply chain and interest rate hikes lead to 'strategically' priced Vancouver real estate

A photo shows the interior of a Vancouver home on West 12th Avenue listed at $7.5 million. (faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate) A photo shows the interior of a Vancouver home on West 12th Avenue listed at $7.5 million. (faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

A captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may, in turn, put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol's steelworks.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener