Indecent exposure, threatening texts, domestic violence: B.C. RCMP misconduct decisions released

RCMP generic

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener