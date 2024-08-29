Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise

The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon's decision to pull his party from the upcoming campaign has opened the province to a clear left-versus-right choice for voters, but almost two dozen incumbent BC United politicians are now pondering their futures.

Veteran BC United member Mike Bernier, who represents the staunchly Conservative Peace River South riding in the Dawson Creek area, says caucus members and staff were blindsided by Falcon's decision to drop the campaign.

Bernier, a three-term incumbent, says he still wants to represent his constituents and would likely accept an opportunity to seek re-election as a B.C. Conservative, but if the offer does not arrive, he may run in the riding as an independent.

Falcon and Rustad say the two parties will jointly work out a process to field the best candidates for the Oct. 19 election, but the details have yet to be arranged.

Bernier says he respects Falcon's decision to move to prevent a centre-right vote split, but he wants to be part of the campaign to defeat Premier David Eby's New Democrats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.