Impaired driver found passed out after attempting to flee crash site: VPD

Witnesses of an early morning collision in East Vancouver on Sunday are being applauded for helping police detain an impaired driver.

The 24-year-old driver crashed a 2011 BMW M3 into a retaining wall in the 1100 block of Nanaimo Street around 1:15 a.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.

“The driver and passenger fled, but we found the driver passed out in a lane nearby,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News Monday.

He says several people who observed the collision and aftermath called 911, allowing VPD officers to quickly respond and locate the driver.

The man was detained for impaired driving, issued a 90-day license suspension and had his vehicle impounded, says Addison.

Photos posted online show the BMW has extensive damage on the driver side door, a smashed windshield and a missing front tire.

Early Sunday morning the driver of this vehicle lost control, hit a pole and then crashed into a retaining wall. The driver fled on foot, but several witnesses called 911 and members located the driver a short distance away. The driver was impaired and is facing several charges. pic.twitter.com/Aa3yDqQols — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) February 6, 2023

Mounties in North Vancouver say they issued four 90-day driving bans to impaired drivers over the weekend.

According to a tweet, one of the drivers was reported by an off-duty officer, while another was stopped while he tried to drive around a police blockade.