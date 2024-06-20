Impaired driver crashes into parked car in Langford, B.C.

A 26-year-old driver was issued two violation tickets and had his BMW impounded after crashing into a parked car in Langford, B.C., while allegedly impaired by cannabis, according to police.

The West Shore RCMP say the collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Nova Court near Meridian Avenue in the Westhills neighbourhood.

Investigators say the man's 2007 BMW 335X struck the front end of a 2022 Kia Carnival that was parked on the side of the road.

The local RCMP detachment says surveillance video obtained by investigators showed the BMW driving erratically on the wrong side of the road prior to the collision.

Officers on scene administered a sobriety test, in which the driver performed "poorly," the RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

Police also located cannabis inside the BMW, within reach of the driver, the statement said.

The BMW was towed from the scene and impounded while the driver was issued a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention, a $230 ticket for operating vehicle while in personal possession of cannabis, and a 24-hour driving prohibition, police said.

The driver also received six penalty points on his driving record, according to authorities.