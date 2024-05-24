IIO investigating after police vehicle hits cyclist on Vancouver Island

British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a police vehicle struck a cyclist on Vancouver Island earlier this week.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it was notified of the police-involved collision after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, when a Central Saanich Police Service vehicle struck the cyclist on Wallace Drive in Brentwood Bay, north of Victoria.

"The investigation of this file is still in the preliminary stages and we are working to determine the extent of the affected person's injuries at this time," police watchdog spokesperson Simon Druker told CTV News.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of the police.

The agency is asking anyone who witnessed Tuesday's incident, or who has information or video related to the crash, to contact the witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or submit a report on the iiobc.ca website.