IIO called in after man found dead in car in Port Alberni
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found dead in his car, which was submerged in Port Alberni's Sproat Lake.
Mounties received a report from someone concerned about the well-being of an elderly man driving a green Pontiac Sunfire last Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. Roughly two hours later, police found the man and spoke to him but two hours after that they received another report that the man had not returned home. Two days later, his body was found.
"The IIO was notified shortly after the incident occurred and initial investigative steps will determine the details of the interaction between the man and officer, and where the man went after speaking to the officer," a news release from the office says.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw the vehicle between 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 and noon on Dec. 15 to call 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents in which a member of the public dies or is seriously harmed, whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her al-Amira Aisha -- 'Princess Aisha.' She didn't complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state's ballot under Constitution's insurrection clause
The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
Community mourns 5 children killed in Arizona house fire, cause under investigation
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Fake nurse facing charges after trying to get job in B.C. hospital: police
A 34-year-old woman on Vancouver Island is facing criminal charges after trying to get a nursing job using forged credentials.
-
IIO called in after man found dead in car in Port Alberni
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found dead in his car, which was submerged in Port Alberni's Sproat Lake.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
-
One person dead, another injured in Forest Lawn shooting
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
'Hatred will have no space in our city': Nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since onset of Israel-Hamas war
There have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Q&A: The MUHC's chief surgeon on record-level wait lists, overcrowding in Quebec ERs
CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson was joined Tuesday for an interview with Dr. Liane S. Feldman, a surgeon in chief at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to discuss the current situation in Quebec hospitals.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
Some health-care projects, including nursing homes, on pause in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is suspending many new health-care capital projects, including some personal care homes that have already been announced, while it reviews the province's finances and health-care needs.
-
RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses
Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
'Recycled positions': Nurses union says Sask. health misleading public about ‘new’ staff in Saskatoon
Health officials are adding hundreds of permanent healthcare positions in Saskatoon to deal with hospital overcrowding.
-
Canada announces end to gas-powered vehicle sales while demand for EVs dips
The federal government announced their goal to have 100 per cent of all new vehicles sold electric or hybrid by 2035, but some polls show demand for them is falling.
Regina
-
Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers
Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.
-
Sask. RCMP make arrest, recover stolen trailer and tools after gas plant break-in
Saskatchewan RCMP have made several arrests following a string of break-ins at a gas plant near the village of Kisbey.
-
Canada announces end to gas-powered vehicle sales while demand for EVs dips
The federal government announced their goal to have 100 per cent of all new vehicles sold electric or hybrid by 2035, but some polls show demand for them is falling.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
London
-
'I like working with robots': Southwestern Ontario Amazon facility shipping 250,000 units per day thanks to AI technology
The Amazon Fulfillment Centre ‘YXU1’ is fully operational in Southwold Township, just south of London, Ont.
-
Fire officials raise concerns over EV fires
Concerns are coming to light over how much water it takes to put out an electric vehicle (EV) fire. It comes as the federal government mandates all new vehicles to be electric by 2035.
-
Two firefighters sent to hospital after fire truck ends up in ditch near Wingham, Ont.
An investigation is now underway after a North Huron firetruck, with six firefighters inside, ended up in a ditch while responding to a barn fire near Wingham on Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
Paramedics in Timmins see the drug crisis from the frontlines
Tonight in our series Taking Back Timmins, we look at the vital role played by local paramedics, who rush to drug and trauma calls that have become too common in recent years.
-
Greater Sudbury approves city budget with 5.9% tax hike
Meeting on Tuesday evening, city council in Greater Sudbury approved a 5.9 per cent tax increase for the 2024-2025 budget, which will total more than $780 million.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph students lose money in tuition scam
Scammers are targeting post-secondary students and police say some have lost thousands to the tuition scheme.