IIO called in after man found dead in car in Port Alberni

    Jan. 6, 2020: Sproat Lake (Photo: Julian Butcher) Jan. 6, 2020: Sproat Lake (Photo: Julian Butcher)

    B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found dead in his car, which was submerged in Port Alberni's Sproat Lake.

    Mounties received a report from someone concerned about the well-being of an elderly man driving a green Pontiac Sunfire last Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. Roughly two hours later, police found the man and spoke to him but two hours after that they received another report that the man had not returned home. Two days later, his body was found.

    "The IIO was notified shortly after the incident occurred and initial investigative steps will determine the details of the interaction between the man and officer, and where the man went after speaking to the officer," a news release from the office says.

    Investigators are asking anyone who saw the vehicle between 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 and noon on Dec. 15 to call 1-855-446-8477.

    The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents in which a member of the public dies or is seriously harmed, whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

