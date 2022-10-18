Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rollout
Confusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
Up to half of available vaccination appointments for COVID-19 boosters have been unfilled and some people have waited hours on the Immunize BC help line to figure out why they’re past due for a booster invite, and why they can’t get their annual influenza shots at their doctor’s office or pharmacy – while being surprised and baffled that they now require an invitation for that as well.
One of B.C.’s top health officials is now apologizing for the confusion, delays, and conflicting information, much of which stems from significant technical problems with the new Get Vaccinated system.
“We're going to have to work through some of what we discovered in the system and we're fixing things as we go, there were a lot of little hiccups,” Immunize BC Team Lead, Dr. Penny Ballem said.
“Last week, I have to say, was a rough week and I sincerely apologize to people who had to sit too long on the call centre or just couldn't get a booking.”
She predicted that by Wednesday morning, anyone with an invite for their COVID-19 booster would be able to book their flu shot using the same link with the entire system running properly by next week; more than three million people have received their invites, according to Ballem.
CONFUSION FOR DOCTORS AND PATIENTS ALIKE
CTV News had heard from multiple family doctors who were blindsided by the new requirement for invitations for flu shots; that’s never happened in B.C. before and people typically walk in to a pharmacy or can get one from their physician.
“We didn't know that was coming, we had no information and it's suddenly become very difficult to get vaccines rather than easier -- and in particular flu shots,” said Vancouver GP, Dr. Brenda Hardie.
“If we're literally kicking sick people out of hospital to make room for other sick people to come in, at least we could all have the ability to get our flu shots.”
Ordinary citizens like Dianne Wolcott, who’s immunocompromised and wanted to get her COVID-19 booster and flu shot separately, are getting conflicting information that’s leading to even more confusion.
“I didn’t know I needed an invitation, so I went to the pharmacy as a walk-in and the pharmacist said 'if I give you this flu shot, it's going to cancel your COVID booking' and I said, 'What?'" she told CTV News, describing multiple attempts to finally reach someone at the Immunize BC call centre.
“I don't know anything about vaccine rollouts but I know before it was not this problematic – and now I can't get an invite, walk-in, get on the phone. I feel like I'm in the Amazing Race to get the stupid thing.”
Late last month, the provincial health officer and health minister had warned British Columbians that they were bracing for a one-two punch of COVID-19 and influenza cases that threatened the entire healthcare system, urging people to get vaccinated to help avert the likelihood of that. Some of the frustration expressed on social media has referenced the conflict between the messaging and the reality of booking a shot.
Ballem defended the Get Vaccinated program, explaining that they’re relying on it for logistical reasons around where to send vaccine supplies and whether they can predict certain outbreaks based on demand, for example. But she said it’s also the province’s way of modernizing the health system so that all British Columbians can have access to their vaccination records through the Health Gateway.
FEWER DOSES, BUT MANY APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE
In an internal memo obtained by CTV News, Fraser Health officials revealed to some staff that the province had ordered 30 per cent fewer influenza vaccine doses than last year they “did not see the vaccine uptake levels (they) were expecting” and wanted to avoid “last year’s wastage.”
Ballem confirmed the statistic, but said they had ordered 1.8 million doses, which would make a new provincial record if all of them are administered.
But the runaround, frustration, conflicting information and confusion may have fewer people willing to continue jumping through hoops to get vaccinated.
“I do think people are giving up because of the glitches,” added Hardie. “They're losing confidence in the system, they don't understand why it would be difficult.”
With thousands of appointments available across the province each day and multiple fixes in the works, Ballem is asking people to be patient and is hoping more will consider getting both a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot as the weather turns colder and it begins to feel more like the fall respiratory virus season.
“Don't give up,” she said. “It's very early in the campaign, which runs till December and we've got a lot of capacity.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, given hero's welcome in Tehran
Iranian competitive climber Elna Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
Vancouver Island
-
Redevelopment of Victoria's Capitol 6 Theatres site moves forward
A plan that would see the redevelopment of the Capitol 6 Theatres property in downtown Victoria is one step closer to reality.
-
Cat rescued from car engine in Central Saanich was missing for 2 years
A little girl's concern for a trapped cat in Central Saanich, B.C., also helped solve a years-long mystery.
-
Canadian navy submarine performs tests off Victoria
An unusual sight at Victoria's Ogden Point on Tuesday morning was turning heads. Instead of cruise ships, onlookers were checking out a Royal Canadian Navy submarine. HMCS Corner Brook is going through two days of testing, called "trim and incline trials" as part of a program called Sub-Safe, according to Chief Petty Officer Second Class Nelson Harvey, who was dockside on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta boy laid to rest day after caregiver charged with murder
The life of seven-month-old Oaklan Reid Cunningham was celebrated and his death was mourned at a funeral in the Driftpile Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta boy laid to rest day after caregiver charged with murder
The life of seven-month-old Oaklan Reid Cunningham was celebrated and his death was mourned at a funeral in the Driftpile Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.
-
4 more homes demolished as city looks to reduce risk of abandoned buildings
A major concern with abandoned or derelict homes is fire. So, in April the Community Property Safety Team (CPST) was created.
Toronto
-
One person arrested after active shooter situation in Toronto
An individual barricaded inside a home and allegedly fired shots at officers in Scarborough has been arrested.
-
Ontario woman narrowly avoids falling victim to 'taxi scam' after stopping to help boy on street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
Saskatoon woman says owner of dog that killed her poodle is evading consequences
A Saskatoon woman is growing more and more frustrated after a dog that attacked and killed her dog last year has evaded consequences.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
Regina
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
-
New subvariants found in Regina wastewater: U of R expands studies
New COVID-19 subvariants have been detected in the City of Regina's wastewater, dating back to September of 2022.
-
'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners left with nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona damages homes
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
About 1,500 Dalhousie teaching staff going on strike after tentative agreement not reached
Part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University in Halifax will hit the picket line Wednesday morning after the union and university did not reach a tentative agreement.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surges
The Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Northern think tank offers ideas to make northern roads safer
The northeast’s first snowfall road closure of the season has many groaning about the start of yet another season of dangerous driving conditions on northern highways.
-
First Indigenous-led Service Ontario holds its grand opening
The first Indigenous-led Service Ontario location is open on Serpent River First Nation, west of Sudbury. Located at the Serpent River Trading Post, the facility has been open since August, but held its grand opening Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Active fire in Brantford shuts roadways
Brantford police are rerouting traffic due to an active fire in the city.
-
Highway 6 reopens near Mount Forest after collision
Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been reopened after a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.