Icy roads, power outages force some Lower Mainland school districts to cancel class for a 2nd day

For the second day in a row, extreme winter weather forced a couple Lower Mainland school districts to cancel class Friday.

While snow may not be in the morning forecast, both the Mission and Chilliwack school districts said they were closing for a second day because of icy road conditions. As of 6 a.m., other Lower Mainland school districts hadn't posted closure notices.

Mission said its district was also experiencing "several power outages."

A phased return because of the COVID-19 pandemic means not all students have started class yet, but teachers and children of front-line workers and students with special needs have been at school this week.

Students and parents should follow updates on their school district's website Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.