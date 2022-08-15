Iconic PNE doughnut vendor not returning after fair rejects application

An iconic food vendor at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver won't be returning this summer after its application was rejected.

Those Little Donuts, which serves up cinnamon-sugar-dusted treats, said in a statement on social media it won't be at the fair this year.

"The PNE Food Committee regrets to inform you that your applications have not been accepted to participate at the PNE Fair as we already have similar products," the company said, quoting the rejection letter it received from the PNE.

Fans of the doughnut cart shared their disappointment on social media, with some saying the products "don't compare" to others. Others called the doughnuts a PNE "staple."

Every year, the fair offers an eclectic spread of food. Last year, with "fair fundamentals" as the theme, options varied widely from a new vendor offering exclusively plant-based options to another that offered a chicken sandwich with two doughnuts for buns.

Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the fair was forced to pivot its setup, operators hosted a "Taste of the PNE" drive-thru experience so fans could still get their favourites.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the PNE for comment on its decision.