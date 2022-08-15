Iconic PNE doughnut vendor not returning after fair rejects application

Those Little Donuts along with drawings submitted to the 2019 "PNE Fair window decal contest." (Those Little Donuts/Facebook) Those Little Donuts along with drawings submitted to the 2019 "PNE Fair window decal contest." (Those Little Donuts/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener