ICBC resolves unexplained, widespread service disruption

Service at ICBC has resumed after an unexplained and widespread outage Tuesday left customers frustrated.

"All systems and services are back to normal. We thank everyone for your patience during our temporary outage and apologize for the inconvenience," an update in the afternoon posted to social media said.

That came after the insurer posted online in the morning saying it had identified and was working to resolve a "service disruption." Customers responded with questions about what had happened and when the issue would be resolved, saying they were having trouble accessing service both online and over the phone.

Several raised the possibility of a hack or cyber attack, a concern that has apparently been ruled out.

"This morning we experienced a service disruption, we're still investigating the cause and can confirm at this time that it was not a hack or any kind of cyber attack," ICBC responded to one inquiry.

Tuesday's outage came after ICBC reported "technical difficulties" with its driver licensing booking system on Monday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver has requested more information from ICBC about the extent of the disruption and its impact. This story will be updated when a response is received.